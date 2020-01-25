“A society should be judged not by how it treats it outstanding citizens, but by how it treats its criminals.” — Fyodor Dostoyevsky
If you’re a law-abiding citizen, chances are you don’t often consider the conditions of a county jail.
When Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak took office in 2013 first walked through the office and jail he’d come to call home, he noticed deterioration— fading paint, an accumulation of mold — signs three decades of use — untouched by the constant rotation of not only countless inmates, but a trend of staff turnover rates.
Over the years, the interior and exterior maintenance of the tons of pounds of mortar and cement, iron and metal had seemingly slipped through the cracks.
In March of 2014, the first phase of renovations began, unlocking underutilized resources that ultimately saved taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars totaling approximately $250,000 — a fiscally responsible alternative to a vital component of the county’s criminal justice system.
“We started this project the first time in late 2013 and painted a large quantity of the jail,” Hanak told The Banner-Press, adding that the situation needed to be readdressed just a few years later. “When you have three people working in a 177-person capacity facility such as this that’s iron and brick and all the things that are negative, plus the 24-hour 7 days a week operation, you have to stay on it every three to four years. You’ve got to make great advances.”
This soon became evident to the sheriff, who recognized the importance of taking diligent, proactive measures to ensure the security of the community’s jail.
“We thought we were caught up pretty well even though we were not redoing the whole jail,” Hanak said. “We did as much as we thought we could and needed at that time and then watched deterioration in different places.”
“When you start losing and shutting these places down, you’re talking literally about $15 to $20 million or more because of the structural integrity that has to be put into these places — iron, metal and electronics — all the things that have to go into the building,” he said. “Our entire goal is to make sure that Washington County taxpayers don’t have to address this facility anytime soon. That is my whole goal.”
In December of 2019, the second phase of these renovations was completed.
It was a 22-month-long project involving hundreds of thousands of hours, overseen by three dedicated public servants, namely staff members Gerald and Laurie Wehring and Shawn Hall.
The same maintenance crew also began removing the original fluorescent lighting and have begun replacing them with LED lighting in an attempt to reduce utility costs.
The motivation, Hanak said, was preventative maintenance “more so than anything because if you have no paint, you have rust, you have deterioration, you have unsanitary conditions — a multitude of germs floating around from person to person.”
The enormous undertaking was “tedious and hard work inmate labor, which consisted of removing all old paint form the floors, walls and ceilings to be replaced with fresh paint,” Hanak aid, noting that a bid received for work of this magnitude would cost the county $314,000.
The sheriff’s department spent $14,253 on painting supplies, saving taxpayers more than approximately $300,000.
“Once you clean the place up and you continue those efforts, your’e better off in reducing all the things that come with negative person hygiene,” Hanak said. “Once you’ve reduced the possibility of that, you have a fairly clean environment, which is what we have.”
Not only does it serve to benefit inmates’ safety, but it also boosts morale and creates a sense of pride in incarcerated individuals, Hanak said.
Inmates don’t have to work. A lot of them that are in here were part of the workforce at some point in their life and would like to rejoin that, even while incarcerated, so we give them that opportunity,” he explained. “They also buy into the program when they do the work themselves and don’t allow other inmates to destroy the work they’ve done; they’ve invested in this facility.”
The jail, with a total capacity of 177 beds, has passed random jail inspections for the past seven years and this accomplishment could not be realized if not for the dedicated staff members assigned to the jail division, he explained.
“With jail inspections, you have to meet a pretty stringent criteria when it comes to cleanliness. It’s bad enough if you’re transmitting the common cold, but we haven’t had any epidemics back there, which is remarkable,” the sheriff added. “You’re in very close quarters dealing with a ventilation system built 30 years ago that isn’t nearly what they are today, so we’re fighting. But over time, we’ve addressed that as well.”
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is routinely complimented by state jail inspectors and visitors for keeping the jail appearance clean and sanitary, as well for the safety factors installed in hopes to prevent staff and inmate injuries and reducing the liability involved.
“We take great pride in providing services to our taxpayers, knowing it’s a pretty cheap investment. We take great pride in the things that have gone on here,” said Hanak. “What we believe is that we operate this facility in the most efficient manner possible because we do know that tax dollars coming in. It’s very difficult for a taxpayer to understand all the ins and outs of the jail. Every minute there seems to be an occurrence that takes place and we try to keep control of those the best way we can.”
“When the executive director of the jail commission randomly stops by to tell you how impressed they are with the cleanliness of this facility, those words mean something,” the sheriff said. “Those words are shared and out people see that. They take ownership and pride in this facility as well. It’s about morale. We are a team.”
