Residents wanting to report suspicious activities — such as strange cars in their neighborhood — but but don’t want to call 911 — can use the dispatching’s non-emergency number of 277-7373.
———
Washington County Emergency dispatching received 189 calls to the 911 emergency phone system during the 48-hour period ending at midnight Wednesday.
———
Brenham Police Department activity during the 48-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Friday.
• Responded Wednesday to 70 calls, one crash
• Responded Thursday to 72 calls, one crash
On Friday at 6:45 a.m., police in Brenham were dispatched to a one vehicle crash in the 1100 block of South Blue Bell Road. When officers arrived on scene, medical assistance was provided and the patient, a 69 year old female, was transported by air to the hospital.
The department’s website is cityofbrenham.org/police.
———
Brenham Fire Department had five calls to report for the 48-hour period ending 7 a.m. Friday.
On Wednesday at 12:45 p.m., BFD was dispatched to 4001 Highway 36 South for a report of alarm sounding. BFD units arrived on location to find that a resident had pulled the alarm and there was no fire or smoke. All BFD units returned to service.
On Wednesday at 2:27 p.m., BFD was dispatched to 4001 Highway 36 South for a report of alarm sounding. BFD units arrived on location to find that a resident had pulled the alarm and there was no fire or smoke. All BFD units returned to service.
On Wednesday at 2:52 p.m., BFD was dispatched to 1820 U.S. 290 West for a report of structure fire. BFD units arrived on location to find that a vehicle under the service drive had caught fire but was extinguished by employees. BFD members used tank water to cool the fire area off and washed down the service drive. All BFD units returned to service.
On Wednesday at 7:07 p.m., BFD responded to 4607 Mustang Road for a report of transportation incident with fluids leaking on the roadway. BFD units arrived on location to find no spills or leaks on the roadway. All BFD units cleared the scene and back in service.
On Wednesday at 10 p.m., BFD responded to Highway 36 North and Bluebell Road for a report of transportation incident with entrapment. BFD units arrived on location to find a car on its roof and another car with front end damage. No one was trapped and BFD units stood by for scene safety until all vehicles were removed from the scene. All BFD units returned to service.
On Thursday at 12:54 p.m., BFD responded to U.S. 290 West and FM 2679 for a report of transportation incident with entrapment. BFD units arrived on location to find a two-vehicle accident. No one was trapped and BFD units stood by for scene safety until all vehicles were removed from the scene. All BFD units returned to service.
On Thursday at 10:50 p.m., BFD responded to 525 A H Ehrig Drive for a report of trash bags on fire in the parking lot. BFD units arrived on location to find three small trash bags smoldering. BFD members opened the trash bags to find saw dust inside and dumped all bags out. BFD members used tank water to extinguish the small fire and returned to service.
The department’s website is cityofbrenham.org/fire.
———
Washington County Sheriff’s Office activity during the 48-hour period ending at 6 a.m. Friday.
• Responded Wednesday to 35 calls.
• Filed three reports.
The sheriff’s office website is www.washingtoncosheriff.org.
———
Justice of the Peace Judge Doug Zwiener supplies daily reports coming through his office, which handles charges recorded against subjects taken to the Washington County jail. Charges for Thursday and Friday were:
Possession of marijuana – Class B – Grimes County warrant
Aggravated assault – second degree felony – motion to revoke – Washington County warrant – NO BOND
Possession of a controlled substance – motion to revoke – Washington County warrant – NO BOND
Violation of a protective order – Class A
Assault – family violence – Class A
Total of bonds set: $ 6,500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.