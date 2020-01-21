Residents wanting to report suspicious activities — such as strange cars in their neighborhood — but don’t want to call 911 — can use dispatching’s non-emergency number of 277-7373.
———
Washington County emergency dispatching received 63 calls to the 911 emergency phone system during the 24-hour period ending at midnight today.
———
Brenham Police Department activity during the 96-hour period ending at 7 a.m. today.
• Responded to 151 calls.
• Investigated eight automobile accidents.
A 23-year-old Caldwell woman was arrested on an active warrant and failure to identify. At approximately 9:58 p.m. Friday, the Brenham Police Department responded to the 500 block of U.S. 290 East in reference to a wanted subject.
The subject was located and attempted to provide false information, according to BPD. The subject was identified as Ashlynn Roberts and was shown to have an active warrant for forgery against an elderly individual.
Roberts was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County jail for the warrant and failing to identify with the intent to give false information.
A 52-year-old Brenham man was taken into custody on an active warrant and for public intoxication. At approximately 10:10 p.m. Friday, Cpl. Edward Ortega was dispatched to a traffic accident in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.
According to BPD, upon arrival, contact was made with Byron Chatman and an investigation revealed that Chatman allegedly had an active warrant out of pardon and parole.
Chatman was taken into custody for the warrant and public intoxication.
A 42-year-old Brenham man was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container. At approximately 11:57 p.m. Friday, officers initiated contact with a vehicle in the 900 block of North Park Street.
Police said that the driver, Chris Budaus was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container, a Class B misdemeanor. He was transported to the county jail and booked in without incident.
Officer Armando Guerro initiated a traffic stop Saturday in the 2400 block of U.S. 290 West.
According to the police, an investigation revealed the passengers, Cristian Castillo, 30, and Amber Biernat, 30, both of Houston, to be in possession of marijuana, THC wax and prescription. Subjects were placed into custody for possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces), possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (less than 1 gram) and possession of prohibited substances or items in a correctional facility. They were transported to the Washington County jail, where they were booked in and released.
At approximately 7:18 p.m. Saturday, BPD responded to a transportation incident in the 1800 block of U.S. 290 West. A subject identified as Robert Duncan, 33, of Brenham, was allegedly determined to be intoxicated and was taken into custody before being transported to the Washington County jail.
At approximately 8:22 p.m. Saturday, the police department was dispatched to an assault in progress in the 1100 block of Schumacher Street.
Upon arrival, the victim stated that Christopher Marinis, 34, of Brenham, allegedly assaulted him, causing an injury. Marinis was placed into custody and transported to the jail for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
At approximately 9:42 a.m. Monday, police responded to the 2400 block of South Chappell Hill Street in reference to a disturbance.
Police said that upon arrival, all parties were identified and suspect Eric Hughes, 36, of Brenham, was taken into custody on a charge of assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Hughes was transported to the Washington County jail and released to jail staff.
At approximately 10:43 a.m. Monday, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Austin Parkway.
During the traffic stop, officers found one of the passengers had allegedly provided a false name.
Suspect Jackie Johnson, 30, of Navasota, was taken into custody on an active warrant out of Washington County and failure to identify as a fugitive with the intent to give false information.
At approximately 1:38 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 2600 block of Schulte Boulevard in reference to a criminal mischief complaint. Upon arrival, an investigation revealed the suspect allegedly caused damage to the location.
Colby Barnham, 23, of Brenham, was taken into custody for criminal mischief ($100-$750). Barnham was transported to the jail and released to staff.
At approximately 6 p.m. Monday, BPD officers responded to the 200 block of U.S. 290 West in reference to shoplifting.
Upon arrival, a male subject, Christopher Lane Burt, 57, of Carmine, was arrested for theft of property (less than $2,500) with previous convictions and an active warrant for issuance of a bad check. Burt was transported to the Washington County jail and booked in without incident.
The department’s website is cityofbrenham.org/police.
———
Brenham Fire Department responded to four calls during the 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. today.
The Brenham Fire Department was dispatched to 4001 Highway 36 South at 6:39 a.m. Saturday for an automatic alarm at the Brenham State Supported Living Center. Units were advised by dispatch that they had a resident with a behavioral issue that active a pull station.
BFD was dispatched at 9:04 a.m. Saturday to 1301 Burleson Street for an automatic alarm. Units arrived and were advised by the owner that she was cooking breakfast and set off the alarm. There was no smoke in the residence and action was taken by BFD.
Units were dispatched at 8:59 p.m. Sunday to 289 Lounge Road for a report of a transportation incident with fluids leaking on the roadway and smoke coming from the car. BFD arrived on location to find no signs of smoke or fire, but did detect fluids on the roadway. Units cleaned the spill and cleared the scene.
The Brenham Fire Department was dispatched at 9:12 p.m. to 801 North Berlin Road for a report of a structure fire, along with Berlin Fire Department. Units arrived on location to find light smoking coming from the home.
Members used tank water from Engine One to extinguish the fire that was inside the wall by the fireplace. All units cleared the scene and returned to service.
The department’s website is cityofbrenham.org/fire.
———
Washington County Sheriff’s Office activity during the 24-hour period ending at 6 a.m today.
• Responded to 30 calls.
• Filed eight reports.
The sheriff’s office website is www.washingtoncosheriff.org.
———
Justice of the Peace Doug Zwiener supplies daily reports coming through his office, which handles charges recorded against subjects taken to the Washington County jail. Charges for today were:
Prohibited substance in a correction facility – Third-degree felony (two counts)
Theft – State jail felony
Criminal non-support (Attorney General’s warrant)
Assault – Family violence – Class A
Fail to identify fugitive from Justice – Class A
Unlawful carry of a weapon – Class A
Driving while license invalid – Class B (two counts)
Criminal mischief – Class B
Issuance of a bad check – Class C (Washington County warrant)
Total of bonds set: $30,500.
