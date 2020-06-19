Residents wanting to report suspicious activities — such as strange cars in their neighborhood — but but don’t want to call 911 — can use the dispatching’s non-emergency number of 277-7373.
———Washington County Emergency dispatching received 120 calls to the 911 emergency phone system during the 48-hour period ending at midnight Friday.
———Brenham Police Department activity during the 48-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Friday.
• Responded Wednesday to 56 calls, one crash
On Wednesday initiated a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea St. Investigation revealed the 29-year-old male driver from Rosenburg was taken into custody on a charge of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. The passenger, a 27-year-old male from Las Vegas, Nevada was taken into custody on a charge of possession of marijuana.
On Wednesday at 4:32 p.m., Brenham police responded to the 700 block of West Wilkins Street in reference to a disturbance. During investigation, a 33-year-old Brenham woman was placed in custody on a charge of terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury and transported to jail.
• Responded Thursday to 66 calls, one crash
On Thursday at 9:38 a.m., Brenham police were dispatch to the 500 block of Martin Luther King Parkway in reference to a disturbance. A 20-year-old Brenham man was placed in custody and transported to the Washington County jail on a charge of assault causing bodily injury of a family member.
On Thursday, BPD’s Crime Reduction Unit conducted surveillance of a known wanted subject identified as a 20-year-old Brenham man. The man held active warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity out of Washington County District Court. With the assistance of the Navasota Police Department, the man was taken into custody at a convenience store at the intersection of Highway 105 and FM 1379. The man was found to be in possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, so he was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in and released to jail staff without incident.
On Friday at 2:05 a.m., Brenham police were dispatched to the 300 block of High Street in reference to a suspicious person. Information was gathered and a 20-year-old Brenham man was placed into custody and transported to the Washington County jail where he was booked in for a warrant out of the city of Brenham.
No other arrests were made.
The department’s website is cityofbrenham.org/police.
———
Brenham Fire Department activity during the 48-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Friday.
On Wednesday at 10:09 a.m., BFD was dispatched to 407 Burleson Street for a report of transportation incident with injuries. BFD units arrived on location to block traffic for EMS and PD on scene. The wreckers arrived on location and BFD opened the road back up.
On Wednesday at 7:43 p.m., BFD responded to the area of Salem Road and Highway 36 South for a report of transportation incident with entrapment. While BFD units were in route, State Troopers advised no accident was found. BFD units arrived in the area and could not find anything.
On Wednesday at 8:18 p.m., BFD was dispatched to 2208 Springwood Drive for a report of gas smell inside the resident. BFD units arrived on location to find no sign of gas inside the house. BFD members checked the house and waited for the City of Brenham Gas Department to arrive on location. BFD members along with the Gas Department checked all location with gas inside the house and found nothing.
On Wednesday, BFD responded to five calls at 4001 State Highway 36 South at the Brenham Supported Living Center. Three calls were residents pulling the alarm and two calls were system error. All calls the alarm was reset.
On Thursday, BFD was dispatched to 2607 Highway 36 South for a report of transportation incident with injuries. BFD units arrived on location to block traffic for EMS and PD on scene. The wreckers arrived on location and BFD opened the road back up.
The department’s website is cityofbrenham.org/fire.
———
Washington County Sheriff’s Office activity during the 48-hour period ending at 6 a.m. Friday.
• Responded to 93 calls.
• Filed 15 reports.
The sheriff’s office website is www.washingtoncosheriff.org.
———Justice of the Peace Judge Doug Zwiener supplies daily reports coming through his office, which handles charges recorded against subjects taken to the Washington County jail. Charges for the last 48 hours were:
Injury to the elderly – felony degree felony
Driving while intoxicated – third or more – third degree felony — motion to revoke – Comal County warrant
Possession of a controlled substance – state jail felony
Terroristic threat – Class B
Theft – Class B – Washington County warrant
Possession of marijuana – Class B (three cases)
No driver’s license – instanter – Class C
No liability insurance – instanter – Class C
No liability insurance – Class C – Washington County warrant
Speeding – Class C – Washington County warrant
Aggravated assault – second degree felony – Washington County warrant
Organized criminal activity – third degree felony – Washington County warrant
Assault – family violence – Class A
Total of bonds set: $372,500
