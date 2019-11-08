Residents wanting to report suspicious activities — such as strange cars in their neighborhood — but don’t want to call 911 — can use dispatching’s non-emergency number of 277-7373.
Washington County emergency dispatching received 85 calls to the 911 emergency phone system during the 24-hour period ending at midnight.
Brenham Police Department activity during the 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. today:
• Responded to 61 calls.
• Investigated seven automobile accidents.
An 18-year-old Brenham resident was arrested on active warrants.
At approximately 10:05 p.m. Thursday, Cpl. Jose Perez observed a wanted subject in the 200 block of U.S. 290 West. The suspect, identified as De Asia Adams was taken into custody for two active warrants out of Washington County for disorderly conduct. Adams was transported to the Washington County jail.
Brenham Fire Department had two calls during the 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. today.
Units were dispatched at 3:59 p.m. Thursday to West Main Street and North Austin Parkway to a report of a transportation incident with entrapment.
BFD arrived and found a two-vehicle collision with minor damage. One of the vehicle’s driver-side door was hard to open due to the collision, but was opened with extrication tools.
Both occupants were examined by Washington County EMS and refused treatment.
The Brenham Fire Department was dispatched at 1:13 a.m. to 2404 Airline today for an automatic fire alarm. Units arrived and were advised by the occupants that they did not smell or see any smoke.
BFD checked the house and determined they had a bad intrusion detector.
BFD advised the occupants to call the alarm company to fix the issue before returning to service.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office activity during the 24-hour period ending at 6 a.m. today:
• Responded to 35 calls.
• Filed six reports.
Justice of the Peace Doug Zwiener supplies daily reports coming through his office, which handles charges recorded against subjects taken to the Washington County jail. Charges for today were:
Continuous violence against the family – Third-degree felony (Washington County warrant, Magistrate’s Order for Emergency Protection issued)
Criminal trespassing – Class B – Motion to revoke (Washington County warrant) – No bond
Failure to identify – Class B – Motion to revoke (Washington County warrant) – No bond
Possession of marijuana – Class B
Total of bonds set: $11,500.
