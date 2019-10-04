With Blinn College still experiencing a housing shortage here, administrators are proposing a public-private partnership to build a new residence facility.
Blinn trustees heard a facilities report at a workshop Thursday, when they were told the college has had a waiting list for dorm space each fall for years.
The waiting list for the past two years has been at least 150 students long, said Richard Cervantes, Vice Chancellor for Business and Finance/CFO. Over the last five years, 100% of Blinn’s available beds has been filled at the start of each fall semester, Cervantes added.
Last fall, Blinn opened Mill Creek Hall, the first residence facility funded through a public-private partnership. The housing facility, which added 464 beds, was funded by NCCD-Blinn College Properties, a non-profit organization established to provide tax-exempt financing specifically for that project.
With the opening of Mill Creek, Blinn has 1,784 beds available for students on the campus here.
Cervantes said administrators are proposing that three existing dorms be demolished and a new residence hall with 400-500 beds be constructed.
Dorms on the proposed demolition list are Solons Hall (100 beds), Memorial Hall (50 beds) and Holleman Hall (52 beds).
The per-semester rent is $1,685 per student in those three dorms — much less than Mill Creek Hall, where the per-student, per-semester rental for a two-bedroom unit is $3,400.
Cervantes said it would not make economic sense to rehabilitate the three halls.
“It would cost a lot more to renovate them,” he said.
Cervantes said the Mill Creek Hall partnership “has been very successful” and benefits Blinn in a number of ways, including allowing the college to preserve its capital resources and debt-issuance capacity.
Areas perceived as “issues” include higher costs for students living on campus in the new housing facility, finding a location and the impact on ancillary services such as food services and parking.
The new construction, said Cervantes, “would not be able to reach” the rental fees on the older housing, which means that a “price point” that fits students’ budgets would have to be reached.
Today’s students insist on some amenities like internet service that allows streaming, he added.
Cervantes said the process to begin planning for new housing could begin this month, with the college seeking proposals from developers. Construction could begin by December 2020 and the new facility open for occupancy by January 2022, he said.
The board and administration also discussed a proposed second phase of construction at Texas A&M University’s RELLIS Campus in Bryan, where enrollment in Blinn courses has far exceeded the anticipated demand.
Blinn and A&M set an initial goal for 500 students during the college’s first year at the campus in 2018. The collaboration between Blinn and A&M offers “seamless” pathways into bachelor’s degree programs offered by the A&M system.
Blinn enrolled 1,515 students for the fall 2018 semester, and as new associate and bachelor’s degree pathways continue to be introduced, the college anticipates that it soon will surpass the 2,500-student capacity of its Walter C. Schwartz Building there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.