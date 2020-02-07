This being my first column at the Banner-Press, let me first say I’m very happy to be here and happy to call this beautiful little town my home.
Brenham is one of those small Texas towns folks mostly pass through on their way to Houston or Austin. But some of those folks seem to be stopping, staying. Some are choosing Brenham as a quiet place to retire after a life of hard work and self sufficiency. Some, like me, are here to serve the community and economy as best they know how in their lives and work.
Small town Texas is familiar to me. Though I grew up in Corpus Christi, I spent most of my childhood traveling across Texas with the Boy Scouts of America. I’ve frequented tons of state and national parks in Texas, many of them in or near small Texas towns. Oftentimes I spent my summers in Hebbronville, a tiny south Texas town with a storied ranching history. My mom was born and raised there. My father was born in Pasadena and attended Texas A&M University in neighboring College Station. My brothers and I were raised, fed with the money my parents made from small town Texas oil and refining.
My time in small town Texas allowed me to ride horses and work cattle. I learned to shoot, to deer and dove hunt. I learned to strum a little guitar my bronc-riding Pappy gave my mom, who gave it to my brothers and I that we might still today play next to a campfire under a million Texas stars.
Brenham still has that small town Texas feel — that country living without the hustle and bustle of city dwellers in a hurry. That’s a good thing, folks. Many of us have lived in those big cities. We’ve labored and toiled in their factories and refineries, their industries large and small. We know what it’s like to feel we don’t matter in the big picture. I think that’s what big cities do to us — they make us feel like we aren’t connected to our neighbors, like we’re pawns, cogs in an unstoppable, industrial wheel. There isn’t always a strong sense of community pride among a city’s ever-increasing urban sprawl. Caught up in their daily lives and labor, city dwellers don’t always know their neighbors and help one another.
Unless I’m at the underpass near Dairy Bar, or at Dairy Bar around lunch or dinner time, I rarely sit in traffic in Brenham. Even when I’m downtown, the streets are passable and not often clogged. Parking is still free and the burgers, tacos and beer are cheap.
It takes me five minutes to get to work. Brenham’s H-E-B is a joy to attend. There’s a Walmart Supercenter with everything a growing Brenham family or a small ranching operation could ever need. Like any grocery stores, it’s a bit busy after work, before dinner, but Brenham’s grocery rush hour is quite pleasant compared to that same time in a larger city. My wife and I rarely wait in line at the register. It’s pretty wonderful.
I could keep going on about all the reasons Brenham is a joyful place to work and play — the senior center is amazing, the historic district and Blinn College campus are beautiful — but what I’m really trying to say is, we’ve got it really good here in Brenham. It’s a beautiful town at a beautiful time of year. I’ll not take Brenham for granted. I don’t think anyone else should, either.
———
Thorp is the managing editor for The Banner-Press. He can be reached at clay@brenhambanner.com.
