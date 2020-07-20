Development on the Baker Katz retail development has slowed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The development was expected to have its first store open by 2021, but is now projecting opening shops in spring of 2022.
In the city of Brenham budget workshop meeting last week, James Fisher, city manager, said in spite of the pandemic, the development is moving forward and is working out the kinks with the city.
“The latest conversation with (Baker Katz) is they intend to break ground late fall, early winter of this year. They will be turning some buildings over to some tenants by December of 2021 and have stores opening in the spring of 2022, a little more than a year behind the anticipated schedule,” he said.
Residents will likely not know what stores will be coming to Brenham until construction of the retail center begins.
“You probably will not see names until you see vertical construction,” Fisher said. “Tenants, even though they sign letters of intent, a lot of things can change. Once they go vertical, then they know what tenants go in there because they have to do certain things to make the building or that area look the way the tenant wants it to look.”
Fisher also said those who have signed a letter of intent have not backed out of their commitment.
“(Baker Katz) still feels very confident with moving forward with this project that will be a great asset for our community,” he said.
The city has seen other delays in projects due to the pandemic, such as the hump/bump project at the Brenham Municipal Airport runway, the Drive to 2025 plan and construction of a second fire station.
“As everyone knows, it (the coronavirus pandemic) didn’t just affect the city of Brenham and Washington County; it affects every business, every household and it continues to do so” Fisher said to city council members. “It’s been a huge challenge to continue to move our city forward.”
The Houston-based developer Baker Katz is developing on 35 acres of land toward Chappell Hill. It is expected to have 200,000 square feet of retail space and is estimated to be a $20 million project that will attract nation chain stores and restaurants.
Utility extensions include $1.3 million for wastewater infrastructure, $150,000 for water and $30,000 for gas.
City council agreed to bury the electric lines underground for better aesthetics and less of a chance for lines to be broken during storms.
The city will reimburse Baker Katz up to $600,000 for the widening of S. Chappell Hill Street. The city will pay for a deceleration lane on the U.S. 290 frontage road (estimated at $100,000) and additional lanes under the U.S. 290 overpass, estimated at $500,000.
The city will fund design of traffic signals on S. Chappell Hill Street at an estimated cost of $45,000. The Texas Department of Transportation has already agreed to pay for construction and installation of those traffic signals at an estimated cost of $450,000.
