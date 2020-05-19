Brenham ISD has released details for the high school’s upcoming 2020 graduation ceremony.
Brenham High School will release graduation tickets to seniors on Wednesday, June 3 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Brenham High School bus ramp. In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, each graduate will receive four tickets to the in-person graduation ceremony. Graduation tickets will only be released to eligible seniors.
The 2020 Brenham High School graduation ceremony will be held in person on Saturday, June 6 at 8 p.m. at Cub Stadium. In case of inclement weather, graduation will be held on Sunday, June 7 at 8 p.m. at Cub Stadium.
Brenham ISD will follow CDC and TEA guidelines before, during, and after the graduation ceremony; therefore, a ticket is required for entry to the event to allow for appropriate space to social distance. Children over the age of two must have a ticket to the event. Children age two and under may sit on a guardian’s lap. The graduation event will also be live-streamed via YouTube and a recording will be posted to the Brenham High School website.
Per TEA guidelines, prior to attending the ceremony, participating students and attending family members must be screened. Each guest must present a signed ticket acknowledging that they have not experienced symptoms or been in contact with a person who is ill.
Masks and gloves will be available for all graduates and staff working graduation ceremonies. Graduates may remove their masks for the professional photo that will be taken. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks.
Attendees are asked to maintain social distancing protocols of six feet apart upon entering the stadium. Guests within the same household may enter, exit, and sit together. Seating for guests in the stadium will be arranged and marked to comply with social distancing orders.
“We want to thank parents, students, staff, and the community for their patience and flexibility as we determined a plan to celebrate students in a safe and appropriate way that honors their hard work and achievements,” the release said.
