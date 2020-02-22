Alton
Elementary
Sweet memories were made at Alton Elementary as students celebrated Valentine’s Day. From kindergarten to fourth grade, students showed their kindness and friendship to each other by exchanging cards and candy.
Kindergarten classes graphed all their Valentine candy, first grade did a special writing about Valentines and made crafts, second grade shared snacks, third grade students worked through Valentine stations and fourth grade created their own special sundaes to devour!
The fun did not end there though. Students who displayed positive behavior and completed their work throughout the last six weeks got to participate in the Sweetheart Dance that day. They were able to enjoy a sweet treat, lemonade and a little dancing in the cafeteria.
Now that the sugar has worn off, the students are working hard to finish the six weeks strong.
Brenham
Elementary
At Brenham Elementary, first graders and their families are continuing an annual tradition of designing and building leprechaun traps. To outsmart these tricky creatures, the traps need to be clever. Families and students work as a team to create an original trap using items around the house. In class, students will develop a plan to take home and share with their parents. Traps are due March 6. After Spring Break, students will analyze their traps and get the opportunity to draw a redesign. Good luck, first graders!!
Important dates to know: Black History Program, Friday, Feb. 28 at 1:30 p.m.; Texas Public School, March 2-6; Spring Pictures, March 3; and Spring Break, March 9-13.
Brenham Middle
My name is Jazzmine Foston and I am a 6th grade student at Brenham Middle School. My favorite subject is Math because it can be really easy and challenging at the same time. What I enjoy most about Brenham Middle School are the teachers.
My homeroom teacher is Brandon Kluck. He teaches Science, Social Studies. He has been teaching at Brenham Middle School for 12 years and has taught a total of 20 years. Right now he is teaching us about the inside of earth in science and in social studies we will learn about the culture and geography in South Asia.
Some exciting things on the agenda for next week are:
On Monday the 24th is the beginning of the 5th six week. Friday the 28 will be house meetings,and for the whole week of the 24th will be Avid interviews for 6th graders.
I hope you have a great week!
Brenham High
Special shout-out this week to the amazing BHS PTO, who surprised the faculty/staff with Sonic drinks on Valentine’s Day. This week was shortened by a teacher workday/student holiday on Monday, but students and staff hit the ground running right after that.
Tuesday brought the English 1 EOC test for freshman students, and the week ended with the close of the 4th six weeks’ grading period. On Wednesday, all students were in attendance at an all-school assembly on the dangers of vaping, which opened a lot of eyes and informed everyone in attendance of the key aspects of this issue.
The Belles head out of town this Saturday to participate in the dance contest at Atascocita High School — Good luck, Belles!
Congratulations to Shayle Woods, who competed at the State Swim Meet last weekend! Also, the Girls’ Basketball team ended their season in a strong way this past week. Great job, Cubettes!
This week in FFA had four students competing in the floriculture contest at Prairie View A&M University. They are Neeleigh Wellman, Braeden Stork, Dawson Draehn and Haley Andrejcak. Also traveling to San Antonio to participate in the Wildlife Habitat contest were Rowdy Weidemann, Travis Sallach, Caeden Scherer, Jacob Counts, Charlie Boggan, Jakob Sansom and Kaden Seeker. While in San Antonio, Peyton Blake, Dustin Boecker, Christian Burns and Jacob Counts will also compete in the Agricultural Mechanics show.
In current athletic news, softball is in full swing, this week going up against Klein Cain softball, and hosting the Brenham Leadoff Classic. Baseball took on Tomball Memorial and Oak Ridge, while tennis and soccer went up against Magnolia. The girls’ and boys’ soccer teams also participated in the Waller JV Tournament. Track and field competed against Tomball Memorial, and the golf teams continued their winning streak, playing on both varsity and JV levels at Brenham Country Club.
Want to send a shout out to a student or faculty member saying Happy Birthday, Good Luck, Congrats, etc? Now you can have your shout out displayed on the cafeteria TV announcements and help support the journalism department at the same time. Shout outs are $3 each, and will be displayed continually on the cafeteria TV for two weeks. Sign up here: bit.ly/BHSshoutout.
Community
Education
Community Education is an important part of the district’s involvement in the community and can open doors for students and instructors alike. Help students, parents and community members discover new areas of interest, pursue passions and achieve new knowledge and skills.
Community Education classes are flexible and custom-designed by you! Instructors set their own schedule and class fees, and keep 80% of the fee!
All you need is an idea — we handle the rest!
If you have a passion or hobby that you would like to share, or you just want to make a little extra cash, click here to submit a course proposal form or call Georgiane Gessner at 979-277- 3895 for additional information.
The deadline to submit a course proposal for the summer session is Friday, April 17.
Summer sessions may begin on Tuesday, May 26.
Brenham Community Education classes follow the district instructional calendar.
Youth enrichment class ideas:, Math Masters, Sticky Fingers Cooking, Sports Movement, Coding with Friends, Terrific Tuesdays, Mindful Minecraft, Weird & Wacky Science, Dog Training, Build a Website, Understand your Pet, Rube Goldberg Builders, Board Games and Little Inventors.
