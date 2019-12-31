County coyote bounties discontinued

Washington County Judge John Durrenberger announced this morning that the county will no longer be paying out monies for the coyote bounties in 2020.
The county has been doing this for more than 20 years and did not budget for it in 2020, Durrenberger said.
If you have bounties and get the paperwork turned in to the county treasurers office by 3 p.m. today, they will be paid.
