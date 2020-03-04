Washington County Republican voters made their voices heard Tuesday night on three key contested races.
According to Washington County Clerk Beth Rothermel, final results from Tuesday’s local Republican primary elections are:
Precinct One Commissioner
• Donald Koester — 536
• Rick Seeker — 216
County Tax Assessor-Collector
• Cheryl Tesch Gaskamp —2,781
• Daphne Kohring — 1,937
335th Judicial District Judge
• Reva L. Towslee Corbett —10,891
• Charles Carver — 6,579
Other unopposed local Republicans are:
• County Attorney — Renee Ann Mueller
• Sheriff — Otto Hanak
• Constable, Precinct 4 — Greg Rolling
• County Chair —Sandra Kindt
Other unopposed statewide Republicans are:
• District Attorney, 21st Judicial District — Julie Renken
• U.S. House District 10 — Michael McCaul
• State Senator, District 18 — Lois W. Kolkhorst
• District Judge, 21st Judicial District — Carson Campbell
• State Representative, District 13 — Ben Leman
• Member, State Board of Education, District 10 — Tom Maynard
———
There are no contested county seats on the Democratic primary ballots.
Unopposed local Democrats are:
• Precinct 1 County Commissioner — Shirley Harris-Jackson
• County Chair of the Democratic Party — George Dillingham
For the Democratic primary race for Texas’ 10th Congressional District, Tuesday night’s results will lead to a runoff election. Mike Siegel received 21,051 votes, followed by Pritesh Gandhi with 14,858 and Shannon Hutcheson with 10,698.
The runoff between Siegel and Gandhi will be held May 26. The winner of the primary runoff will advance to the general election in November against Republican incumbent Michael McCaul.
The total votes cast including those on election day, early voting and absentee was 5,089 in the Republic primary and 1,632 in the Democratic primary, with a total of 6,721 votes cast overall — only 28.86% of registered voters.
Precinct 205 Republican Primary Election Co-Judge Charlotte LaRoche said the turnout Tuesday was steady, with peak hours early in the morning, at lunch and after school let out, though there was never quite a line at the precinct.
“It’s been very steady; at times, all of the different booths were full,” LaRoche told The Banner-Press. “There are so many people that vote in early voting that the most we have had in line has been around five.”
She also said the system has improved since November surrounding questions about voters turning out to the correct polling places.
“We still have some questions, but we do our best to get people to the right place and make sure they’re inconvenienced. It was better than November. We have a new computer system, with a new poll book that we’re all getting used to,” LaRoche said.
“A lot of people move around and have maybe voted only in early voting so they can’t exactly remember where they were supposed to go so they start going to different places.”
Local Brenham resident Chris Callahan stressed the importance of voting as he exited the polls at Precinct 205, located at 1200 East Tom Green Street Tuesday evening.
“It’s my civic duty,” Callahan said. “We have to manage our society. We have a right to vote and we have a say in our society.”
