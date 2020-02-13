Going the distance: Pastor to run 24 hours for childhood cancer

Troy Sikes will never know what it’s like to walk a mile in a childhood cancer patient’s shoes, but he’s pledged to run 100 miles to raise funds for them.
Sikes, associate pastor here at First Baptist Church in Brenham, has been a runner for 30 years and wanted to use his talents to benefit Adam’s Angels Ministry.
“I am basically doing a personal fundraiser for Adam’s Angels Ministry entitled ‘24 Hours of Hope for Kids.’ I will go to Hohlt Park this morning at 8 a.m. and I will start running and walking for 24 hours with the goal of completing 100 laps within that 24-hour period,” he said.
“People can pledge per lap or donate a flat donation to Adam’s Angels Ministry based on the event. The money, obviously, goes to Adam’s Angels Ministry to support kids and families who deal with cancer.”
Sikes chose Adam’s Angels because he has known Tim and Donna Culliver for 20 years. The Cullivers are the parents of Adam, the non-profit’s namesake.
Sikes was with the family through Adam’s short, sudden battle with leukemia and described Adam as “a very special young man (who) loved God and loved church, loved people.”
Sikes has participated in marathons (26.2 miles) and ultra marathons and has never run more than 50 miles consecutively at once.
That could change today.
“I felt like maybe using my love of running and my love of ministry and families and people together to try to do something good for somebody else with my running,” he said.
Sikes told The Banner-Press that members of his family, church and friends will take turns at Hohlt Park over the course of the fundraiser to walk and run alongside him and cheer him on.
So far, Sikes has received $8,000 in pledges to be paid after the run. To pledge money or to donate, email Troy Sikes at tssikes@sbcglobal.net or donate directly to Adam’s Angels at adamsangelsministry.org/donate.
