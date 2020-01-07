Heritage Society to celebrate 50th anniversary at Spring Gala

The Heritage Society of Washington County and Gala Committee are preparing for their Spring Gala 2020 to be held on March 21 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Giddings Stone Mansion.
The theme for this prestigious event will be, 2020 Speakeasy Spring Gala; and will be a party to remember. The Giddings Stone Mansion and Heritage Society are celebrating their 150th and 50th anniversaries, respectively.
With a presentation of the 2020 Senior Belles, honorees Traci and Charles Pyle, and remembrance of the founding members; this years Speakeasy Spring Gala is open to the entire community to celebrate the dedication of Washington County’s finest.
Guest will indulge in an elegant dinner catered by Design II, music and dancing by the Black Cat Choir, and an open bar. A live auction will be held after dinner service and drawing tickets will be available to purchase beginning in February. Be sure to watch the Heritage Society social media accounts for glimpses into this year’s exciting auction.
Proceeds from the annual Spring Gala go directly to the restoration and beautification of the Giddings Stone Mansion and the Giddings Wilkin House Museum. In addition to other Heritage Society properties, the Belle program works diligently throughout the year ensuring we pro-actively reach out to the community to educate about the houses and the families that help built Washington County.
On the night of the gala, the Belles, alongside their mothers, will ensure each guest will experience the dedication and commitment each Belle has given to the community and the society. In addition to education, the society strives to preserve the rich heritage of Washington County. The restoration and beautification of the Giddings Stone Mansion and Giddings Wilkin House Museum aid in connecting our past to our future; the society hopes that you will join us in this journey.
The Heritage Society of Washington County invites all to attend this event, but extends a reminder that tickets sell out quickly. To purchase tickets, or for more information please, call Courtney Swanson at 979-337-2468 or email courtneyswanson79@yahoo.com.
Class of 2020 Senior Belles: Katelyn Dyer, Carina Gonzalez, Jordan Kelm, Megan Lampe, Brinley Linden, Makayla Meaux, Megan Neisig, Jill Rosenbaum, Emma Prewitt and Annie Taylor.
If you are a Founding Member of the Heritage Society of Washington County and have pictures or just fond memories you would like to share; please contact Courtney Swanson at 979-337-2468.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.