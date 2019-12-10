State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) announced that she will be seeking re-election to the Texas Senate.
Kolkhorst, who had previously served seven terms in the Texas House, will be seeking her 2nd full term to the Texas Senate, having been elected in a special election in December of 2014, fulfilling the unexpired term of now Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. A fifth-generation Texan, Kolkhorst is only the 17th female to serve in the Texas Senate since 1845.
“It is an honor to be on the ballot in 2020 marking the 100th anniversary of the women’s right to vote in the United States,” said Kolkhorst. “Public service is all about integrity, and I’ve worked hard to earn the trust of the people of Senate District 18. Together, we strive to better our communities and I am grateful to represent the values of the hard-working people in our district.”
In the Texas Senate, Kolkhorst passed 107 bills for her district during the most recent session. Kolkhorst serves as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services and serves as a senior member on the Senate Committees of Finance, Transportation, Nominations and Agriculture, Water & Rural Affairs. She also serves on the Select Committee for Ports, State Water Infrastructure Fund Advisory Committee, and the Texas Agriculture Policy Board.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has already endorsed Kolkhorst’s re-election. "I am proud to endorse Senator Kolkhorst for re-election, and I am grateful for her hard work this session to reform our school finance and property tax systems and secure much-needed disaster relief for the state of Texas," said Governor Abbott.
In recognition of her efforts during the 86th legislative session, Kolkhorst received honors and awards from the AARP of Texas, Texas Organization of Rural Community Hospitals, Texas Health Care Association, Texas Right to Life and the South Texas Property Rights Association.
“I consider last session to be a big success for the needs of our district,” said Kolkhorst. “We invested $6 billion for schools, provided a much-needed pay raise to teachers while also providing $5 billion in a property tax rate reduction."
Kolkhorst authored and sponsored SB 6, HB 5, HB 6 and joint authored SB 7 and SB 8 — all bills related to disaster relief and future flooding mitigation to protect the people of Senate District 18.
“In the most recent legislative session, Hurricane Harvey recovery was a priority for our district," said Kolkhorst. "We worked together to pass significant legislation, and secured $3.5 billion to assist our schools, cities and counties that were severely impacted by Harvey.”
Along with Harvey restorations, Kolkhorst led another successful bipartisan effort last session by authoring Senate Joint Resolution 24 and SB 26, the Sporting Goods Sales Tax dedication for state and historic parks. This legislation was featured as Proposition 5 on the recent November Constitutional Amendment election where it passed statewide by a margin of 88 percent.
“With 95% of Texas land privately owned, it is imperative that we provide more funding to our state parks and historic sites for our children and their families," said Kolkhorst. "That's why this is one of the most significant pieces of legislation that I have or will ever author, because we are ensuring that every Texan will be able to enjoy the great outdoors and learn firsthand about Texas history."
In other important legislation from the 86th Legislature, Kolkhorst cited her work to save rural hospitals, noting her effort to add an additional $106 million in enhanced payments to rural hospitals for labor and delivery and additional Medicaid rates.
“Rural hospitals are closing across our nation at an alarming rate,” said Kolkhorst. “In this past session, the legislature offered solutions, including increased funding. I am grateful to my colleagues for investing in our rural hospitals, which I consider vital as a safety network across this vast state.”
Senate District 18 includes all or parts of the counties of Aransas, Austin, Burleson, Calhoun, Colorado, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Goliad, Gonzales, Harris, Jackson, Lavaca, Lee, Matagorda, Nueces, Refugio, Victoria, Waller, Washington and Wharton.
