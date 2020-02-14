At a hospital, there can be a lot of things in the air. But for the Alfords, love is always in the air.
Eric Alford, M.D., and Katherine (Katie) Alford, P.A.C., at Baylor Scott & White- The Brenham Clinic, will be married for 15 years in April. Their love story is woven through their medical background.
“Medicine has been a very big part of our whole relationship, from how we met to how we got everybody there when we were engaged,” Katie said.
Eric and Katie met their junior year at Texas A&M in a “super romantic” way: Dissecting a beagle carcass.
“It was the spring semester of our junior year. So it was us and then two other girls,” she said. “We were all very academically-minded people put together to dissect a dog. So we met in the gross anatomy lab over a cadaver.”
The sparks were not immediately recognized for either Eric or Katie. They joke that their lab partners knew they were compatible before they did.
“We had no idea we were even, you know, remotely falling for each other. It took about six months,” he said. “And ironically, our two lab partners said that they realized before we realized that we actually liked each other. For the first six months, we never saw each other out of scrubs. We always smelled like formaldehyde. You know, it is just gross.”
A big test was on the horizon for the lab group. The plan was for the four lab partners to study together, but the other two lab partners purposefully did not show up in an attempt to put the Alfords together: And it worked.
“That night, we just talked and talked and talked and went into everything. You know — goals, our families, our backgrounds and religious beliefs,” she said. “And like everything was just matching up.”
“Years later, the anatomy instructor, our professor, actually helped me plan our engagement,” he said. “She had watched us actually get to know each other throughout the anatomy class and so she was really excited to help out.”
Eric took Katie to their church to pray for a friend that contracted a severe case of West Nile virus. There was a single spotlight on the altar and music was playing in the church. The song “Will You Marry Me?” filled the church and Katie turned around to see who was getting engaged and Eric pulled her to the altar to propose.
All of their friends and family were in town under the impression of seeing their friend in the hospital and met the newly engaged couple at the Century Tree, an Aggie tradition for couples.
Now the couple has two kids, ages 8 and 10, and have found a home and a community in Brenham.
Eric grew up in Fayettville and went to Blinn College and was familiar with the town. He wanted to go into family medicine after growing up in a small town and knowing people “from the time you’re born to the time we die.”
“I wanted to go into family medicine because I loved it so much,” he said. “I started looking for under-served areas and was able to work a deal with the state where they helped to pay for my medical school if I would agree to go to an under-served area. And at that time, Brenham was actually very under served. So I actually told her, ‘I’d love to go. Just check this town out.’
“She came with me. We checked it out. She said, ‘I don’t know if I can live in a town that small.’”
Katie, who grew up in Montgomery, was hesitant to move to Brenham. But after finishing up medical school in Houston, she was ready for the small-town life.
“I joked that I served my time in Houston. And that made me realize never, ever, ever did I want to be a city girl,” she said.
The couple is involved in many organizations in Brenham. Eric serves on the board of directors for Unity Theatre and the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, coaches little league, parish council for St. Mary’s Catholic Church, vice president of the Blinn advisory board and has taken on some administrative duties in the hospital. Katie teaches Sunday school at St. Mary’s, has served as president of the Brenham Gun and Rod Club and is on the Camp for All board. But both said their favorite job is being a parent.
“Raising a family here, it takes a village,” she said. “We have the best village people, you know, people who would watch out for you, help with your kids. The love and the support of the community and the quality of friendships that are so deep and meaningful here is is unbelievable.”
And while parenting is rewarding, the two have found rewards in their careers.
“My heart and soul is seeing the patients,” he said. “I tell people all the time that as a family medicine physician, the saying ‘cradle-to-grave’ is our saying. I have at least one family that I can think of that I actually currently take care of five generations in their family, all the way from this almost 100-year-old grandmother to a newborn.
“I tell people all the time, my job and the way it works with most careers is we’re here spending the majority of our lives here at the clinic seeing patients. Because of that, I really feel like my patients are my family. I think it’s important to let them know that we’re there and that life doesn’t stop after death. We take care of the people who are remaining here on earth, and I like to be a part of that as well.”
