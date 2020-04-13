Sophia Cavanaugh has dreams of Broadway after high school. The senior thespian from Brenham High School is finding new ways to stay busy during a forced school shutdown.
Cub Company was set to perform “A Miracle Worker” March 17, a day after Brenham ISD extended spring break for a week, followed by an indefinite closure of the school. The cast is still hoping for a summer performance of the play.
Cavanaugh’s last high school show, “Puffs,” was also canceled, but after a starring role in January’s production of “Matilda,” she still got her shining moment on stage.
International Thespian Festival, set to happen in Indiana this June, was moved to a virtual festival. This week-long festival includes workshops, classes and shows for aspiring actors and stage technicians, as well as an individual event competition. Cavanaugh, along with seven others from BHS, qualified this year to compete but will now be attending virtually.
“The issue is we don’t really know how to prepare our individual event because we can’t see each other,” she said. “It was group musical and it we can’t meet in person anymore.”
There is no mistaking the excitement in her voice of attending her dream school, New York University, Tisch School of the Arts for drama and entertainment business.
“Theatre is the thing I’m most passionate about and I love the change it inspires in other people,” she said. “I hope to inspire change for the greater good.”
Cavanaugh is still learning how to navigate the world of online school and is working on her time management skills. Many of her teachers are posting assignments from College Board, YouTube and AP exam prep. She is preparing to take her AP statistics test now online.
With some extra time on her hands, Sophia spoke with The Banner-Press in more detail about life, theatre and COVID-19:
What organizations are you involved in?
Drama: vice president of communication, NHS and church.
Who is your favorite teacher and why?
Cindy Markos: She truly loves the subjects she teaches and because of that, I feel like I am really learning, not just memorizing.
What is your favorite memory from high school?
Either my first football game or my last musical, “Matilda.”
What will you miss most from high school?
My best friends
What is something about you that most people do not know?
I have a really small YouTube channel.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I’ll hopefully be a professional actor. I’ll be living in New York, probably in a studio apartment. I’d love to act with a touring Broadway company and even possibly on Broadway. I also eventually would like to do some film work.
How are you spending your time away from school due to COVID-19?
I’ve been trying out different art forms and I’m finally reading Little Women. My favorite thing to do in the quarantine is embroider and upcycle clothes.
What gives you hope in these uncertain times?
My excitement for the next few years and knowing how much I love my college is what give me hope.
