Esther (Jozwiak) Skweres, age 84, of Chappell Hill, passed away on Dec. 27, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Brenham Memorial Chapel, from 5-7 p.m. The rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, with Father Jozef Musiol, SDS, JCD, as celebrant.
Full obituary may be read at www.brenhammemorialchapel.com.
Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham, Texas 77833, 979-836-3611.
Esther Skweres as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.