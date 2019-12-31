Memorial services for Jack Weidemann, 82, of Ledbetter, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Carmine, Texas, with Rev. David Tinker officiating. Jack Weldon Weidemann was born on Dec. 20, 1937, in Burton, Texas, to Woodrow and Hildegard (Emmrich) Weidemann. He was baptized on Aug. 25, 1941, at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Giddings by Rev. William Mueller Sr. and confirmed on April 6, 1952, also at Martin Luther in Giddings by Rev. Fred Mgebroff. His confirmation verse was John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
He received his bachelor’s degree from Texas Lutheran College and a masters from Southwest Texas.
Jack married Bobbie Menix on May 30, 1965, at Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville, Texas. They were blessed with six children and 54 and a half years of marriage. He worked as a band director and guidance counselor for 49 years at several different school districts in Texas and Alaska.
Jack was very involved in the community and at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Carmine. He was a member of the Giddings Noon Lions Club and was a leader for Boy Scout Troop 144. At Martin Luther he was involved with Lutheran Men in Mission, Lutheran Brotherhood, played in the instrumental group, played the tone chimes, sang in the choir, and served in many other leadership positions. He enjoyed music in every form, especially polka.
Jack could be found in the kitchen making homemade wine or baking and in the garage doing woodwork. Birdwatching was one of his favorite pastimes and he also collected eagle statues, beer steins and lighthouses. He loved learning new things and could be found with a new book in his hands. Jack looked forward to time spent with family and friends. He passed away the evening of Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at his home in Ledbetter.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Hildegard Weidemann; son, Jamon Weidemann, and sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Billy Els.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Weidemann of Ledbetter; five children, Jonathan and Missy Weidemann of Cedar Creek, Jason and Renee Weidemann of Giddings, Jessica Weidemann of Ledbetter, Joah and Heather Weidemann of Wolfforth, and Jordan and Lori Weidemann of Ledbetter; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Carmine, the Martin Luther Lutheran Church Tone Chime Fund or to Parkinson’s Disease research.
Arrangements by Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings.
