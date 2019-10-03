I know it sounds cliche, but there seems to be a lot of "bad" going on in the world today.
Fires in the Amazon rainforest, a study that showed there are 3 billion birds less now in the U.S. and Canada than there were in 1970, global warming, politicians who care more about their parties than their constituents, people killing other people in mass shootings, organ harvesting in China ... it's an endless list that the nightly TV news reminds us about.
Then, just when you think that maybe the pendulum has swung more toward "bad" than "good," someone does something amazing, a tiny event that just might restore your faith in humanity a little.
Such a thing happened recently at Brenham Middle School.
A student named Ethan Salazar walked into a classroom with a batch of cupcakes.
Ethan had a destination for his cupcakes. They were for the school's special needs kids.
Middle school principal Peggy Still shared the event via Twitter.
Still said she asked Ethan why he would do such a thing, and his answer was, "I wanted to get to know them, hang out with them because often times they get overlooked."
On her Twitter post, Still said it best: "THIS is why I'm in education."
We've all seen the internet videos of someone's kid walking up to a homeless man with a plate of food. How convenient was it that a parent just happened to be there with a smartphone to record it and share it with the world?
Ethan obviously didn't do what he did for the publicity, which makes it even more noteworthy. He did it as a simple gesture to some kids who are just as important as a head cheerleader.
As the parent of an autistic child who went through the Brenham school district, I can tell you that every step of the way was with the full support of everyone we came into contact with, from aides to teachers to administrators.
Come graduation night, our son was having no part of going until one of his high school teachers, Mary Ann Miron, convinced him to walk across that stage. She did it with him.
So to the people like Mrs. Miron and Ethan Salazar, thank you.
You give the rest of us hope.
