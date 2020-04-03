BURTON — As the need for emergency social services increases, and unemployment rises, one nonprofit here is working harder with less.
“We’re not spring chickens, but we’ve got enough energy to keep up the force,” said Susie Tommaney, 60, executive director of Bridge Ministry of Burton.
“Our informal slogan around here is ‘We’re a mighty force for good,’” she said with a laugh.
On an overcast Friday morning at St. John’s United Church of Christ, located at 516 North Colorado Street, Tommaney and four volunteers dressed down with gloves and masks held an emergency mobile food panty to keep residents fed.
Decade-long volunteer Dotty Wickel, 83, said she was happy to be outside volunteering, at a safe distance with the group.
“I’m having fun,” she said as she waved a sign advertising the next emergency food drive on April 17.
Within four hours, volunteers handed out dozens of boxes of essential items — produce, canned goods, bread — to rural families and residents in need.
Over the past year, 319 families and individuals have signed up to receive help from the Burton nonprofit.
As the economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis worsens, Bridge Ministry organizers said they wonder how long they will be able to stay afloat without the profit from their thrift store Corner Shoppe, additional donations and healthy volunteers.
“We have some families living without water and electricity,” Tommaney said. “It’s a food dessert out here — the closest grocery store is in Brenham. It’s harder out here for residents of Burton.”
With their normal supplier, Brazos Valley Food Bank, facing higher needs and unable to provide the same goods, Board President Madeline Johnson said she doesn’t know how long they will have enough goods to service the growing numbers of those in need, especially seniors.
“We anticipate the number of seniors in need to grow in coming weeks,” Johnson said. “We’ve already seen people coming to the drive-thru we’ve never seen before.”
“We expect — over the next 72 hours — more seniors will need hot home meals,” she said. “We don’t know how we’re going to make up that loss. We’d like to be able to purchase canned goods to be able to distribute, but we need money for that. We don’t have that money right now.”
As of Friday morning, Bridge Ministry had 150 people signed up to receive boxes of groceries, but only enough product to put together grocery boxes for 96 families.
Luckily, Tommaney said, only 90 cars came to claim their goods.
“We will have six more boxes we’ll be able to give people next time,” she said. “We are so blessed it didn’t rain today. God was looking after us.”
As the impacts of the coronavirus continue to ripple through the economy, Johnson said those with the means should consider doing more for those with so little.
“I know everybody is feeling pinched — you’re watching your 401k — and there is so much uncertainty out there,” Johnson said. “But, this is a time when we all will have to sacrifice much more than we have in the past so that no-one goes without.”
“The people who come to us are a wonderful group of people. They are so extremely grateful. I don’t think that people really understand the rural poor. They’re embarrassed to be in need. They’re proud people, so to them privacy is so very important. It makes a difference to them that they can count on us to not be judgmental of their need.”
Those in need of assistance in Burton, and surrounding areas, may contact 979-337-3370 for more information on Bridge Ministry’s mobile food panty and additional services.
