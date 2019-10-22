World Series, here we come!
This week is designated as “Bus Driver Appreciation Week” in Burton ISD.
Here’s the scoop for our fair town in the week ahead.
———
Today — 5 p.m., varsity Lady Panther volleyball at Dime Box; Sit and Be Fit at St. John’s UCC; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Motivated Movers at St. John’s UCC.
Wednesday — Burton ISD Progress Reports go home; 7:30 a.m. Gentle Yoga Class offered for free every Wednesday at St. John’s UCC of Burton; 8:30 a.m., Community Coffee at Greenvine Emmanuel Lutheran; 6-7:30 p.m., high school youth meets for BBAY ministry program.
Thursday — There is no junior high or JV Panther football this week.
Friday — 11 a.m.–1 p.m., Enjoy Senior Day, sponsored by the Burton Bridge Ministry and held in the family life center of St. John’s UCC of Burton. Meals are served at noon for seniors age 55 and up. Cost is $3 per person. This week host church is St. John’s UCC of Burton serving fried chicken, potato salad, corn or beans (all from Brookshire Bros. in Brenham) and desserts by ladies of the church. Come out and enjoy the games, food and fellowship; 12-3 p.m., “Kona Ice” on school grounds (see article below); 5 p.m. JV and varsity Lady Panther volleyball plays Snook at home (Teacher Appreciation Night); there is no scheduled varsity football game this week.
Saturday — 5:30–8 p.m., Burton Elementary School PTO Fall Festival (see article below).
Sunday — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Freshman Class of Burton High will host a drive-through meal (see article below).
———
This Saturday, come join the fun at LaBahia Hall (550 Highway 237, Burton) for the 2019 Burton Elementary School PTO Fall Festival!
The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. and wraps up at 8 p.m. Admission is free. Tickets for games may be purchased at 4 p.m. for $1 (cash or checks please). There will be turkey stew, nachos and hotdogs, carnival games, bounce house, costume contest (for adults and students), moonwalk, goodie walk, silent auction, drawing and bingo — fun for the whole family to enjoy.
For more information or to pre-order turkey stew, call the school office at 979-289-2175. All proceeds benefit the students and teachers of Burton Elementary.
———
The Burton High School Freshman Class will host a drive-through meal this Sunday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. You can enjoy a chicken fried pork steak meal including green beans, mashed potatoes and cream gravy, all for $10. Desserts will be available for $1 each.
Pick up at the Burton Elementary Bus Ramp. This fundraiser benefits the prom, senior trip and graduation!
———
Friday from noon-3 p.m. there will be a “Kona Ice” truck on the school grounds.
Students and staff will be able to get a free small snow-cone in celebration of Appreciation Week. Please note there will be a charge for larger snow cones.
———
Friday, Nov. 8 Burton Bridge Ministry will host the second “5th Quarter” Ice Cream and meet your neighbors at the Corner Shoppe, located at 501 West Main in Burton. Bring your family and friends.
Saturday, Nov. 9 make plans to enjoy the 9th annual Big Star Texas Night to be held from 6-11:30 p.m. at LaBahia Turn Verein and Dance Hall, located just west of Burton on Highway 237.
Enjoy live performances by Max Stalling along with Sean Orr & Texas Gold. You can reserve VIP Tables for eight, which includes the dance, meal and drinks.
For pricing and more information email info@burtontexas.org. This event is hosted by the Burton Chamber of Commerce, Burton Friends & Neighbors and the Burton Educational Foundation.
Sunday, Nov. 24 bring your family and enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal (free). The community is invited to attend the annual Burton Bridge Ministry Community Thanksgiving dinner to be held the Sunday before Thanksgiving.
At 6 p.m. at the Burton American Legion Hall (Burton Community Center). Along with the meal, you can enjoy entertainment provided by community bands and choirs.
There will also be a silent auction benefitting the children and youth ministry to help purchase toys and food for Christmas meals for families in need.
For more information or if you would like to volunteer to help set up or clean up for this event, contact Pam Knebel at the Bridge Ministry office at 979-289-2223.
———
Blowing out birthday candles this week include Dennis Newton and Melanie Schulte, today; Mrs. Dixon, Diana Glenz, Lisa Peddicord and Bill Whitener, Wednesday; Richard Blum, Carobeth Bockhorn, Jancy Irvin, Patti Hart, Mark Klaus, Terry Korthauer and Michelle Maass, Thursday; Jennifer Baker, Aaron Gandy and James Giese, Friday; Emily Brinkmeyer, Sterling Carmeans and Kady Felder, Saturday; Michael Blakey, Mindy Bostain, Mary Lange, Veronica Ligues, Luke Sherrouse, Karra Spacek, Sandy Spencer and Trish Whitfield, Sunday; and Lana Dulaney, Emberly Jaeger and Edison Tiedt, next Monday. Congratulations all!
Happy anniversary wishes go out this week to Hope and Russell Dallmeyer, today; Rosie and Robert Fuchs, Wednesday; and Vicky and Bobby Kloecker, Virginia and Jim McCune (62 years!), and Sherry and Dan Phillip on Saturday. Congratulations all!
———
Just one more thing: It was with genuine surprise and sadness that I read the “last” article by The Banner-Press Managing Editor Arthur Hahn that he is leaving his position at the newspaper.
I, as I’m sure many, will certainly miss Arthur. He has always been a dear friend and helper in need for me through my many years at Burton ISD; the Texas Cotton Gin Museum; and writer of the Burton News column for the past 15 years!
Best wishes, my dear friend, in all your future endeavors.
———
If you have an item to place in the Burton News, you can call (please leave voicemail) or text Linda Russell at 289-5255 by 9 p.m. on the Sunday before you want your item to appear. You can also email burtonnews@hotmail.com with your item.
