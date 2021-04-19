Moorman Tate, LLP recently announced the addition of Bart C. Frederick as a new associate attorney with the firm. Frederick is originally from Brenham and graduated from Brenham High School.
He received his undergraduate degree in 2012 from the University of Texas in Austin before graduating cum laude from Baylor University School of Law with his Juris Doctor in 2015. While in law school, Frederick served as the administrative editor for the Baylor Law Review, and was a member of the Baylor Barrister’s Society.
