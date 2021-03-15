New owners at Brenham Tire and Auto

Jody Jarvis, left, one of the new owners of Brenham Tire and Auto, stands with current owners Dodie and Shannon Mehr. The Mehr's will be stepping down March 24 and Brenham Tire and Auto will become Jarvis Tire Pros.

 Alison Bryce/Banner-Press

After nearly 30 years with the same owners, Brenham Tire and Auto is changing ownership.

Shannon and Dodie Mehr, who have owned Brenham Tire and Auto for the last 28 years, have sold the shop to Jody and Jed Jarvis, the owners of Jarvis Tire Pros.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.