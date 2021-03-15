After nearly 30 years with the same owners, Brenham Tire and Auto is changing ownership.
Shannon and Dodie Mehr, who have owned Brenham Tire and Auto for the last 28 years, have sold the shop to Jody and Jed Jarvis, the owners of Jarvis Tire Pros.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 15, 2021 @ 5:55 pm
After nearly 30 years with the same owners, Brenham Tire and Auto is changing ownership.
Shannon and Dodie Mehr, who have owned Brenham Tire and Auto for the last 28 years, have sold the shop to Jody and Jed Jarvis, the owners of Jarvis Tire Pros.
News Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.