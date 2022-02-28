220301-donkey rodeo

Local author Fawn Young poses with her newest book, “Donkey Rodeo”

“Donkey Rodeo” is a new children’s chapter book, written by local author Fawn Young.

Young tells the story of two donkeys, Petie and Bob, who are look for an adventure by following some trail riders into the big city for a rodeo.

