After serving the community for 50 years, Kenjura Pharmacy merged with Norman’s Pharmacy as pharmacist and owner Atwood Kenjura stepped into a life of retirement on April 1.
“It doesn’t seem like it’s been very long since the pharmacy opened. It’s been a quick 50. I have been surrounded by good people, good staff and great and loyal customers over the years. We had one customer the other day that I had forgotten was a fourth generation. It was her grandparents, then parents, her and now her children. That’s quite something to be able to serve people for so long,” Atwood said.
