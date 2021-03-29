Moorman Tate, LLP is pleased to announce attorney and partner Andrew J. “Andy” Hefferly has been recognized in the Super Lawyers 2021 Texas “Rising Stars” list in the field of Estate Planning & Probate.
Each year, the Super Lawyers list recognizes no more than 5% of attorneys from each state. Furthermore, only 2.5% of all lawyers are named on the Rising Stars list. This is Hefferly’s second consecutive year to be named to the list.
