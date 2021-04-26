Strand Associates, Inc., a consulting engineering firm founded in 1946 in Madison, Wisconsin, is celebrating its 75th continuous year of providing professional consulting engineering services to the public and private sectors.
In 2015, Strand acquired O’Malley Engineers in Brenham to complement and add unique expertise to its repertoire of existing services. In an ongoing commitment to serve its Texas clientele more effectively and efficiently, a new office was designed and constructed in Brenham in 2019. This new facility provides extensive workspaces, conference rooms, and production facilities for its growing Texas staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.