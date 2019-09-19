It happened, my wish came true! Not big rain but enough in downtown Chappell Hill to wet the flowerbeds and hopefully more to come today.
We are so happy on Main Street. At least this morning it looked cool outside, even though it wasn’t, it gave us the feeling of fall. At least it not the middle of July, it will get cooler sooner than later.
———
Business After Hours is being held today. This month will feature Bluebonnet House & Garden Center. Please stop for between 5-7 p.m. and say hello. There will be refreshments and some tasty treats to enjoy. Bring your business cards and come out to meet some of the businesses supporting Chappell Hill.
———
The month of September is National Preparedness Month, “Dealing with an Active Shooter.” For information on the subject you can go to https://www.ready.gov/active-shooter.
———
DAR’s Chappell Hill Chapter will once again host the annual Veterans Day Memorial Brunch on Nov. 9. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Rock Store on Main Street in Chappell Hill. All active and retired military and their families are encourage to attend.
Copies of the Constitution of the United States are available in the lobby of the Chappell Hill Bank on Main Street, courtesy of the Chappell Hill DAR Chapter. Please stop by and get your copy.
———
OK, it is almost here. This Saturday is “Airing of the Quilts,” hosted by the Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Carol Thelan, owner of Carol’s Quilts on Main Street in Chappell Hill. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Enjoy the shops and historic sites of Chappell Hill as you view a variety of quilts. Some of the attractions include more than 30 quilts displayed outside Chappell Hill businesses and historic buildings and quilts draped over the pews at Providence Baptist Church.
The museum will have an exhibit of quilts from the Gees Bend area of Alabama. Learn the story of these wonderful examples of African American folk art and hear about the people who made them.
On permanent display at the Rock Store are two large quilts made by Chappell Hill quilters in the 1970s. These quilts depict everyday life in Chappell Hill.
Discover the circulating lbrary and see quilts hanging in the gazebo, and an exhibit of barn quilts will be placed on the front lawn of Carol’s Quilt Shop.
Many quilts are for sale with a portion of the sales price donated to the Chappell Hill Historical Society. The Cluck Moo food truck will be there with its menu of food on a stick, cheese steak sandwiches and wings.
Parking and admission are free. An interactive map of the event can be seen at CarolsQuiltShop.com/map.
———
Congratulations to Joe and Denise Kmiec on the future arrival of their first grandbaby. Erik and Carrie (Kmiec) Marmol are expecting their bundle of joy in April 2020.
After this Saturday, start thinking hard about your scarecrow display for your yard. The best part of putting a display in your yard is you can leave it until after Thanksgiving, when it is time to put up outside Christmas decorations.
The Chappell Hill Historical Society’s annual Scarecrow Contest is in the planning and the deadline for entries is Friday, Sept. 27.
“Residents of Chappell Hill are encouraged to take part in this year’s Scarecrow Contest and bring to life those scarecrows and fall themes. We want to showcase our community in time for the Scarecrow Festival and this is a fun way for the entire community to put on their creative hats and promote our town,” said Betsy Striegler, chair of this year’s contest.
Scarecrows must be displayed by Tuesday, Oct. 1. Judging will take place Saturday, Oct. 5.
Entry forms will be available at the museum (9220 Poplar St.) and must be submitted by Saturday, Sept. 27.
Prizes this year are:
• Residential/business — 1st place, $100; 2nd place, $75; 3rd place, $50.
• Children’s category — 1st place, $50; 2nd place, $25; 3rd place, $15.
Entries can be dropped off at the Museum or emailed to chappellhillmuseum@gmail.com. Call 836-6033 with any questions. After all entries are submitted, the Chappell Hill Historical Society will provide a list on their website and available at the office of all entries so everyone can drive around and see all the entries.
The annual Scarecrow Festival is just around the corner. It will be Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13 all over the north side of town.
Hours Saturday are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m-5 p.m.
Saturday entertainment will be Cloggers Unlimited, Heart String Band, Abigail Taylor and Jim Mazurkiewicz. Sunday will feature Ryann Elise Fatheree, Justin Cole and Any Beth Griffin among the entertainment.
There will be almost every kind of booth available for our shoppers, some great food vendors and all kinds of activities taking place throughout the weekend.
Special thanks to all the sponsors and people to help bring this huge event to not only Chappell Hill but to the Washington County community. Posters and rack cards are out. So if you need some to pass out and want to purchase this years poster, call the museum office 830-6033 and Stephanie will fix you up.
———
On Saturday, Oct. 5, a cancer benefit will be held for Patricia Jozwiak at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 9175 FM 1371, from 4 p.m. until midnight.
There will be a 50/50 drawing, t-shirts, barbecue plates, bake sale, live auction, silent auction and a live band for some good dancing starting at 9 p.m. For further info contact Linmarie (409 656-5955) or Debbie Tiner (713 252-7459).
———
On Friday, Dec. 6, the Chappell Hill Historical Society will host its annual Christmas Gala.
Plans and arrangements will be announced at a later date, but this year’s event promises to be a great one.
———
The Chappell Hill Garden Club will host its homes tour Saturday, Dec. 14. The members are so excited about the five locations on this year’s tour.
Other plans that will be announced at a later date.
One of the additional highlights will be the display of table arrangements for dining at one of the locations.
Tickets are now available at the Bluebonnet House and Garden Center and most members should have some available to sell.
Tickets will be $20 and $25 the day of the event. The proceeds from the Home Tour go for, scholarships, community beautification, education of gardening and other support where needed.
———
Chappell Hill would like to welcome some new residents to the community. Bob, Linda, Becca and Julia Gray are making Chappell Hill their home until they make a final decision where they want to settle in our area. Linda is the new library director of Blinn College.
We are so happy to have her and the family in Washington County and hope they love our community as we all do.
———
Fair will be ending this Saturday night. Be sure to attend and see what all Washington County Fair has to offer. There is lots going on at the fairgrounds this year.
