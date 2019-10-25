An article published in Thursday’s edition of The Banner-Press regarding the “Walk with a Doc” event said the event would discuss cardiovascular health with doctors Eric Alford and Jennifer Jones.
The event is to raise breast cancer awareness. Dr. Bobby Bains will be leading the discussion.
