Rachel Malone, Texas director of Gun Owners of America, will be guest speaker at the Oct. 15 meeting of the Republican Club of Washington County.
The club will be held in the banquet room of the Blinn College Student Center here.
A social will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a meal at 6 p.m. and then the program.
Malone founded Texas Firearms Freedom in 2012, which was the first organization to champion constitutional carry in the state.
She is a nationally-certified firearms instructor and teaches defensive handgun and rifle.
She trains and shoots in disciplines from close quarters combat to long-range rifle and participates regularly in “run and gun” biathlons.
A dinner of roast beef and grilled chicken, catered by Nathan’s, will be served.
Anyone wanting a meal is asked to send an email to WCRepublicanClub@gmail.com or call 277-0712 with their name and number of people by Sunday. The cost of the meal is $15.
More information about the club is available at washingtoncountytxgop.org.
