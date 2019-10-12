Dear Editor,
Many of Arthur Hahn’s recent articles have been a breath of fresh air compared to two opinion articles on Thursday, Oct. 3 by two senile old fools. Some people just can’t retire from the media before making fools of themselves.
When I lived in Washington County, it was made up of mostly religious people with high morals.
I just can’t understand what has happened in the past 10 years. No one can support Trump and still maintain their Christian morals and integrity. Many people in Brenham are afraid to discuss their true feelings about Trump in fear of their bosses retaliation, not to mention making their friends seem ignorant about politics.
Hopefully in 2024 the Independent party of reason can prevail and save humanity.
Steve Avis
Houston
Dear Editor,
Jerry Nadler is the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. Nadler has been determined to impeach Donald Trump from Day 1 of Trump’s administration and it doesn’t have anything to do with Russia or Ukraine.
From The Washington Post:
“The feud between Trump, 72, and Nadler, 71, began in the 1980s when Nadler, a New York state assemblyman and later congressman, proved to be a major obstacle to a vast development project that Trump envisioned for Manhattan’s West Side, Nadler’s turf.”
Trump’s project involved moving a highway. When Nadler was elected to the House in 1992, he “talked openly about using his new power at the federal level to ensure that Trump didn’t receive a dime for his bid to move the highway.
“This year, with Democrats in the majority in the House, Nadler has built a massive legal team to scrutinize Trump’s moves, hiring high-profile lawyers who have criticized the president in the past.”
Linda Rosenthal, a former Nadler aide said that Nadler’s “tangles with Trump in the past make him perfectly suited” to investigate the president.
Nadler is using the power of his office to attempt to overturn a presidential election out of shear animus, fed by envy, for Donald Trump. Nadler’s visceral contempt for the office of POTUS warrants House censure.
Nadler’s actions:
1. I’ve read the transcript of the conversation between President Trump and the president of Ukraine. Nadler insists it contains a criminal intent but only Nadler has a criminal intent.
2. Nadler interviewed Candace Owens before his committee. He chastised Owens for saying something that she didn’t say. Nadler doesn’t misread or mishear, Nadler ignores and distorts until everything comes out the way “Nadler” thinks it should.
3. Before the Mueller report was released, Nadler said the report contained “very substantial evidence that the president is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors” — the benchmark for impeachment. We now know what Nadler said wasn’t true.
Nadler’s envy and hatred of President Trump has made him delusional. He sees things that aren’t there. He hears things that weren’t said.
Congressmen Nadler, Schiff, and Lowenthal and Senators Sanders, Schumer, Bennet, Feinstein and Blumenthal based on their number of TV appearances and their vehemence toward President Trump are united in their quest to remove President Trump from office.
It’s a mystery as to why this particular cohort has coalesced in its contempt for President Trump.
Walker West
Lufkin
Dear Editor,
The photo of a fire fighter battling a Sandy Hill area grass and structure fire in the Sept. 13 edition of The Banner-Press is remarkable.
The layering, variety of textures, mystical nature of the fighter partially engulfed in smoke directing the powerful force of water and the emotional drama of his expression all come together in an exceptional way to make this photo noteworthy.
I hope the photographer and paper enter it in news photojournalism contests. It should surely gain recognition.
So, who is Derek Hall? I’d like to see more of his work.
I’m a fan already.
Carol Crosby
Brenham
