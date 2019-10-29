Grace Anne May

Grace Anne May volunteers with kids in the foster care system, providing them with specialized attention they may not receive from a lawyer or case worker.

Grace Anne May is a Court Appointed Special Advocate, better known as a CASA. With special training, volunteers can be an advocate for kids in the foster care system, providing them with specialized attention they may not receive from a lawyer or case worker.

She drove past the CASA for Kids office everyday on her way home, which planted a seed in her head to volunteer. She knew she wanted to make a difference in someone’s life in a hands-on way; and that’s just what CASA for Kids provides for her.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.