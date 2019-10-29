Grace Anne May is a Court Appointed Special Advocate, better known as a CASA. With special training, volunteers can be an advocate for kids in the foster care system, providing them with specialized attention they may not receive from a lawyer or case worker.
She drove past the CASA for Kids office everyday on her way home, which planted a seed in her head to volunteer. She knew she wanted to make a difference in someone’s life in a hands-on way; and that’s just what CASA for Kids provides for her.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. . .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with a third-party account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.