Celebrating 20 years

David and Leah Vavra, formally of Weimar and La Grange, will celebrate their 20 year wedding anniversary on June 23, 2021.

They were married June 23, 2001 at Saints Cyril and Methodist Church in Dubina, Texas in front of family and friends.

