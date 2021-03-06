Curtis Lynn Fuchs and Kathleen Steinbach were married on Saturday, March 6, 1971 at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Carmine with a wedding reception following at Carmine Hall.
The Fuchs began their life together in Cypress, Texas and were blessed with two daughters Christy Lynn Fuchs and Courtney Leigh Fuchs. The family moved to Brenham in the early 1980s and now reside in Burton, where they enjoy retirement and raising Santa Gertrudis cattle with CF Cattle Co.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.