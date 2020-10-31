Celebrating 65 years

Raymond Kenjura and Joy Drummond were married Oct. 30, 1955 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rockdale by the Rev. Clyde Holtman and the Rev. John Westlock.
They were blessed with one son, Ray Ju "Scooter" Kenjura, wife Linda, and two grandsons: John Kenjura of Lubbock and Michael Kenjura and wife, Erin of Cypress. They have one great granddaughter, Eleanor of Cypress.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.