Celebrating 69 years

Dorothy Wehmeyer and Lonnie Addicks were married on Nov. 11, 1951 at Salem Lutheran Church.

This union has been blessed with three daughters: Terry Boeker and husband, Delbert; Pamela Wood and husband, Doug; and Delise Jung.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.