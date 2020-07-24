Tom and Emily’s one-year anniversary

Emily Kate Lann and Thomas Cook Newman were united in marriage on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 6:30 in the evening. The wedding took place in the sanctuary at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church in Houston, and Pastor Brett Hurst performed the ceremony. A program of music by Bach, Handel, Mouret and Mendelsshon was performed by the church organist, Kathryn White. Following the wedding ceremony, a reception took place at The Majestic Metro, a 1926 theatre located in the historic Market Square in downtown Houston.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jay Lann, and the granddaughter of Mrs. LaVerne Lann, all of Houston. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Newman of Brenham. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. John Barnhill Jr. of Brenham, and Mr. and Mrs. Lewie Newman of Blanket, Texas.
