Burton High School's award winning Yearbook staff

Burton High School yearbook staff is hard at work finishing up this year book titled, “Just More.”

The Burton High School yearbook staff was recently awarded the Bronze Star Award form the Interscholastic League Press Conference (ILPC).

Yearbooks from schools of all sizes and from all over Texas are nominated and sent to the ILPC for critique and judging.

