Nick and Marianne Nelms were married on March 12, 1971 at Seabrook United Methodist Church, Seabrook, Texas. After living in the Clear Lake area for 36 years where Nick was a NASA photographer for Johnson Space Center and Marianne was employed by Dickinson ISD, they moved to Brenham in 2007.
They have five children and six grandchildren: Chris and Karen Nelms, children Lauren and Dylan; Will and Cindy Haddock, children Emily and Brian; Dale and Amy Kroll, son Cody; Stacy Nelms; and Nick and Brooke Johnson, son Zachary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.