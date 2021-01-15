Wilhelm 60 years

Don and Mary (Johnson) Wilhelm of Brenham were united in marriage on January 22, 1961 and have been married for 60 years.

This marriage was blessed with two children, Kelly Johnson of Nacogdoches and Kim Wagner of Granbury. The Wilhelms have four grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way.

