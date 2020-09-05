Celebrating 70 years of marriage

James Thorp Forsythe and Susan Foster Forsythe of Brenham are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

The couple was married Sept. 3, 1950. Susan was a homemaker, church secretary/treasurer and office manager for a home for abused and battered children in New Orleans. She retired in 1992.

