April wedding announced

Patrick and Coleen Smith of Brenham announce the long awaited engagement of their eldest daughter, Hailey, to the eldest son, Brandon, of Steven and Dorinda Heflin of Bellville.
The bride-elect is a 2020 graduate of Sam Houston State University with a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education and is a fourth grade teacher at Krause Elementary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.