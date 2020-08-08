August 15 wedding planned

Jonathan and Denise Gundersen of Bleiblerville announce the engagement of their daughter, Michelle Elizabeth Gundersen of New Bransfels, to Bryant Wesley Conaway of New Bransfels. He is the son of Douglas and Nancy Conaway of Belton.
The bride-elect is a 2011 graduate of Brenham High School and a 2016 graduate of Texas State University with a degree in dance education. She is employed as a dance teacher and drill team director at Navarro High School in Seguin.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.