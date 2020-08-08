December 31 wedding planned
Allison Crowson and Dennis Crowson of Brenham announce the engagement of their daughter, Alli Lena Crowson of Austin, to Robert Schaer Stark II of Austin. He is the son of Dr. Robert and Beth Stark of Brenham.

The bride-elect is a 2016 graduate of Brenham High School and a 2019 graduate of University of Texas at Austin. She is employed in the marketing department at Sunshine Health.

