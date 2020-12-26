February 20 wedding planned

Ashley Nicole McKaskle and Vitaly Oliver Clee both of Brenham, announce their engagement for marriage, with wedding ceremony to be held on Feb. 20, 2021 in Chappell Hill.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Randy and Deborah McKaskle of Brookshire, studied exercise science at Bryan University, and is employed in the collision department at Brenham Chrysler Jeep Dodge.
