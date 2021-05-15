Hamilton, Gibbs to wed

Kaitlyn Addie Elizabeth Hamilton of Brenham and Clayton Pyssen Gibbs of Rockdale, announce their engagement for marriage, with wedding ceremony to be held on June 26 at First Baptist Church in Brenham.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Vance and Kerri Hamilton of Brenham, granddaughter of Dr. Robert and Martha Haydon of Brenham and Hope Hamilton of Marble Falls, Texas and the late Tony Hamilton. She graduated from Brenham High School in 2016 and Texas State University in 2020. She is a 2nd grade teacher at Rochelle Independent School District in Rochelle.
