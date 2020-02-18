Former Brenhamite resides in 'paradise'

  • 0
  • 2 min to read

From growing up on a dirt road in Brenham to rubbing shoulders with Key West characters like Jimmy Buffett and Tennessee Williams, Bill Seeker is living his life by one mantra: Just another day in paradise.

Seeker, Brenham High School class of 1956, fighting Texas Aggie class of 1960, Sam Houston class of 1969 and U.S. Army paratrooper for seven years resides in “paradise” in Key West, Florida after serving as president for The College of the Florida Keys for 28 years.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.