Former Brenhamite resides in 'paradise'

William A. Seeker, who is affectionately known as “Doc” at The College of the Florida Keys, served as president of the southernmost college from 1979 to 2007. Most notably, he garnered legislative support and $40 million to fund the 1997 rebuilding of the Key West Campus, which now bears his name
Bill Seeker was a paratrooper in the U.S. Army for seven years and reached the rank of captain.
From growing up on a dirt road in Brenham to rubbing shoulders with Key West characters like Jimmy Buffett and Tennessee Williams, Bill Seeker is living his life by one mantra: Just another day in paradise.
Seeker, Brenham High School class of 1956, fighting Texas Aggie class of 1960, Sam Houston class of 1969 and U.S. Army paratrooper for seven years resides in “paradise” in Key West, Florida after serving as president for The College of the Florida Keys for 28 years.
