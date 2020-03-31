Health — both mental and physical — is so important right now. Kathe Forrest, yoga instructor, has a creative solution to get her clients moving while quarantined: Yoga via Zoom.
Zoom is a video conferencing tool that has gained popularity over the past month due to many business professionals seeking solutions to working together while working at home.
Normally, Forrest and her small group of women who take classes met in Industry city hall until it closed to the public for concerns over coronavirus. They moved to a church gym after that to have class, but decided as a group it was in everyone’s best interest to no longer hold a class in person.
After using Zoom to attend classes to become a naturalist, Forrest saw the potential to move her class to an online format, and her clients were thrilled.
“Everyone is thrilled to do this because they get to do yoga in their homes,” she said. “They get to see their other friends and ask how they are doing. People can tune in from wherever and my brother tuned in from Washington state.”
Forrest is a Texan native hailing from Waco, but has lived in the Brenham area off-and-on since 2003. She has also taught in Colorado and Oregon and her old clients can tune in to the Zoom classes as well.
“Yoga is important in their life, especially right now,” she said. “You need to keep up with exercise, especially when you can’t really go anywhere.”
The transition to Zoom has been a good one, with some minor technology adjustments for the clients.
Though she is eager to be back to normal classes, Forrest sees the potential to offer yoga remotely for anyone who wants to learn more and join in.
“This (coronavirus) isn’t going to last forever, but Zoom can last forever,” she said.
Many of Forrest’s classes focus on breathing techniques to reduce anxiety — a problem she knows most everyone is dealing with during the pandemic.
Forrest is a KRI certified Kundalini teacher and has been practicing and teaching yoga for 20 years. Her classes consist of many different practices of yoga: Hatha yoga, Kundalini yoga, She is a certified nutritionist and master herbalist which helps her to understand the mind and body connection.
Online yoga has its perks during a time of social distancing, but the group misses seeing each other in person, socializing and drinking yogi tea, which Forrest would make and has numerous health benefits.
Outside of yoga, Forrest volunteers with Unity Theatre, Hospice Brazos Valley and is a member of the National Herb Society, which maintains gardens at Festival Hill in Round Top and the Brenham Elementary School sensory garden.
She also wrote a book called The 40 Day Sadhana Companion, a guided journal to help guide yoga practices. The goal of the book is to change negative habits into positives.
To take a class with Forrest, call 512-934-1725 or visit www.keepthechange.com.
