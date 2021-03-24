Internationally renowned pastel artist Rita Kirkman opens her exhibit, Kindred Spirits, at Arts for Rural Texas, on Saturday.

The artist’s reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. and is open to the public. Kirkman’s exhibit is another example of the high caliber of work being made available to residents and visitors in the region. The artist’s work is defined by light, color and composition, and since 2003 has consistently won major awards in national and international competitions. She is a signature member of the Pastel Society of America and an Eminent Pastelist with the International Association of Pastel Societies.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.